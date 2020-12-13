His Dark Materials season 2 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Finding Will’s dad







Are you prepared for His Dark Materials season 2 episode 7? The first thing that is worth noting here is simple: This is the finale. It’s the end of the road for now and yea, it’s a little bit shorter than expected. The pandemic ended up canceling out a planned eighth episode, though the good news there is that it wasn’t essential to the story. What matters is going to be what’s directly in front of you. Will needs to find his father, other characters need to find the knife, and by the end of the episode, almost nothing will be the same.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the full His Dark Materials season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

As all paths converge on Cittàgazze, the mission to find Will’s father becomes more pressing.

Having survived the balloon crash, Jopari and Lee try to locate the knife bearer but the Magisterium are in close pursuit. Ruta updates Serafina on Asriel’s plans, but Serafina insists her duty is to Lyra. Mary consults the I Ching on her task after bidding goodbye to Angelica and Paola.

Before this story concludes, we’re sure that there are going to be a few more surprises and also teases for what a season 3 could look like. We should note that no one has officially ordered another batch of episodes as of yet, but there are reportedly production plans already crafted. All signs point to there being more, and for the creative team to adapt The Amber Spyglass by Philip Pullman. We’ll see what happens there.

In the end here, the biggest thing we can say is to prepare yourself for a fantastic, intense finale that serves as the culmination for all of the crazy stuff that you saw over the course of season 2.

