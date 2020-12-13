Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 promo: Is Jamie under investigation?







Coming up on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 this Friday, we could be gearing up for one of the more intense episodes yet. The secret is out on Joe Hill, and we know entering this episode that this is top billing. It’s hard for it not to be. He’s been a big part of the story since the end of last season when it was discovered that he was secretly a part of the Reagans.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, though, there’s another part of this episode that is incredibly important. Think along the lines of Jamie being supposedly under investigation. That is something that Danny questions in the promo below, noting that his brother is a “saint” and he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to think otherwise.

Is it possible that something nefarious is going on behind the scenes here? Is someone trying to take Jamie down from within the force? We have to consider that, but we think there’s also a chance that this could be a massive misdirect.

Think about it this way — there have been some reports out there already that Jamie could be promoted at some point in this upcoming season, and this could be a storyline that pushes the character in that direction. For the time being, that’s certainly something that we are considering. By the end of the episode, we do think that there could be a few more surprises and Jamie could be on the road to being a Lieutenant — maybe he’s just being vetted! Yet, we don’t want to count on that. This promo is just 20 seconds long and only a few seconds are devoted to Jamie being investigated. Things could still go either way.

Given that this is the final episode of 2020, let’s just hope that there is still a lot of great stuff — things that help to set the stage for the new year.

