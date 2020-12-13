Call the Midwife season 10 filming: How far along is production?







We know that the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is less than a couple weeks away, but for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that!

There is a season 10 coming for the BBC series at some point over the next several months, though we do wonder if it’s going to be on a little later than usual due to the pandemic. Much like many of the shows here in America, Call the Midwife was on hold for a lot of the year. Yet, they are back making new episodes now, and here is some of what show writer Heidi Thomas had to say on the subject to Hello Magazine:

“We are now halfway through filming series ten, and in story terms are up to the summer of 1966 … Everything feels full of optimism.”

Tonally, this is probably the sort of Call the Midwife season that a lot of viewers are eagerly excited to see. Because of it being such a hard time for a lot of people all over the world right now, there’s an appetite for more hopeful content, things that can distract you from some of what we’re all collectively going through. These episodes could provide that. Because this is a period piece, you don’t have to worry about anything being up to date with events in the real world.

We’re sure that there will still be hard times on Call the Midwife coming up, mostly because there almost always is. This isn’t a show about keeping things bright and cheerful all of the time. Instead, it’s more about seeing how people overcome these struggles and showcase optimism and hope. We feel like these elements will be there more than ever now, and the events at Nonnatus House can serve as a tremendous source of inspiration.

