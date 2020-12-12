Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Will Meredith Grey recover soon?







We’re inching ever closer to the Grey’s Anatomy winter finale airing on ABC this Thursday, so let’s spend a moment talking Meredith. How can we not, given that her health crisis is a focal point of this season?

For most of the season, Meredith has received treatment for the virus, while also experiencing a number of dreams of herself alongside familiar characters on the beach. The promo for Thursday’s episode showed her waking up — that’s no guarantee she is out of the woods, but it’s a signal of hope! For now, hope is what we crave.

Below, we’ve mapped out a case both for and against Grey’s Anatomy choosing to move forward with Meredith, and getting her out of the position she’s now in. (Let’s make one thing clear, though — we want her to live no matter what.)

The case for Meredith getting better – It’s pretty simple: So the show can move past the pandemic as its primary subject matter. We’ve appreciated how seriously the show is taking it, but we also know there are viewers out there hoping for a little bit of escapism. By the time the show returns in March after the finale, hopefully the country will be in far better shape.

The case for keeping Meredith in danger – Maybe you want to show more the seriousness of the virus. Or, maybe you just want to see more cameos. We’ve already seen Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight, and we know there are people out there still hoping for Chyler Leigh. More episodes equal opportunities to do this.

Personally, we’d like to see Meredith recover sooner rather than later — it doesn’t have to be in the winter finale, but by the spring premiere we’d hope for her to be on the up-and-up fully. If you’ve got more former cast members you want to bring back, how about finding a way to feature them all in one epic send-off to the characters we’ve lost? We think there’s a way to do that.

What do you want to see for Meredith on Grey’s Anatomy coming up?

