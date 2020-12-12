SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 video: Ray is missing; Jason gets briefed







As we prepare for SEAL Team season 4 episode 4, the biggest storyline is inevitably going to be about Ray Perry. We’ve already learned that he is missing after the explosion, and the next question is simply this: What happens next? Where do we go from here?

The video below doesn’t necessarily contain a lot of answers as to how Ray will be saved, or even if he is alive. Yet, we do at least see Jason getting briefed about the newly-minted Warrant Officer’s MIA status, and also the immediate reaction to it. This is going to be a difficult situation for Jason to deal with and we understand why fully — Ray’s a part of his Bravo family, even if the team is not working as it once did. He saw where Ray was and it’s going to crush him to think of him being going.

Is this crisis going to be the sort of thing that brings the gang back together? We don’t want to say that just yet, but we have a hard time thinking that Jason is going to sit idly by when one of his Bravo brothers is out in the wind. He’ll probably do what he can to assist, whether it be from afar or on location. We have to imagine that Clay, Sonny, and Davis will also have a role in some shape or form.

One of the other things that is fascinating about this particular situation is that we’ve already seen a time jump. With that in mind, we do have questions pertaining to how different these characters are from who they were when they were all firmly entrenched in Bravo. Are they going to move and operate the same way? Go ahead and consider this episode a great opportunity to see more evolution.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







