Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chamalet, Bruce Springsteen preview







This weekend on NBC, a new episode of Saturday Night Live is airing, and this one will be a little bit of the old mixed with the new!

We’ve seen Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on the show before, but we recognize that for a lot of people, they are going to be the big attraction tonight. We’re talking here about music royalty, and a band so big that they would have no problem performing some holiday or older music — it’s similar in that way to Foo Fighters from the Dave Chappelle episode earlier this season.

As for what we can expect from host Timothee Chalamet, that’s where things are a little bit more difficult to pin down. We do think that he’s got a good sense of humor, but this is not an environment that we’ve seen him in so far. Because of that, this show is a little bit more up in the air when it comes to that. Our hope is just that he goes for it and delivers some big, funny moments that showcase a lot of range. Sometimes, the second of three episodes can be where SNL tends to fall a little bit flat and we certainly don’t want to see that happen here.

When it comes to a sketch we’re almost certain we’ll see, it’s hard to imagine a universe where SNL does not comment on the current state of the election. We almost wouldn’t be shocked if the writers return to the People’s Court spoof that they first debated many years ago. It all really comes down to how much more the show wants to use Alec Baldwin, who is probably near the end of his run playing the President.

