The Flash season 7 spoilers: Star teases return of major villains







Sure, we may be many weeks away still from the premiere of The Flash season 7 — but we are definitely pleased to share more news!

We don’t think anyone can be altogether surprised by the notion that there will be some returning villains to the show. It’s happened a number of times already, and we had to believe the likelihood was high before hearing anyone speak on the subject.

With that being said, we now have some comments courtesy of Danielle Nicolet! Speaking (via CBR) while doing CCXP Worlds 2020, here is some of what the actress behind Cecile had to say:

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season … But I will say I think it’s a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening. I mean, I can tell you this: There are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guy favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season, so I’ll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us.”

So who could be coming back? It feels almost like a given that we’re going to be seeing more of the Reverse-Flash, given the fact that he is one of the most iconic villains and that Tom Cavanagh is still a part of the show. Meanwhile, we also wonder if Bloodwork could be coming back again given that the possibility was certainly teased in the second half of last season.

Of course, the seventh season is going to premiere with the continuation of the story that we saw at the end of the season with the Mirror Master a.k.a. Eva — we’ll have to wait and see where things go there…

