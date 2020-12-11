The Bachelor photo: First look at Matt James with the cast!







The premiere of The Bachelor with Matt James is set to arrive on ABC come Monday, January 4 — and today, we can see the cast for the first time!

If you look below, you can see all 32 women who are going to be present come night one of the season. This is one of the most diverse casts that the show has ever had, and that makes sense given that we have the first Black male lead in franchise history. They come from all different backgrounds but are there for the same goal: Fame … oh sorry, we mean to fall in love. In reality, it’s probably both and that’s okay.

The new video below gives you a sense of what some of them are bringing to the table, and how quickly a lot of them are going to be interested in Matt as a lead. One of the things that does make this season so unusual is that there is no real understanding of who Matt is going to be like as a person steering the ship. He’s never been on the franchise before and with that, he’s not going to be used to the rigors of the experience. Sure, he is close friends with Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season, but is that going to adequately prepare him for what lies ahead?

The other crazy thing here is simply seeing this season of The Bachelor being promoted even though we’re still in the thick of things with The Bachelorette. How weird is that? Consider it a function of having utterly no space at all between seasons, which is something very rare with this franchise.

