Transplant renewed for season 2 at NBC; premiere date hopes







For everyone out there wondering if Transplant season 2 would be coming over to NBC, wonder no more!

Today, the network confirmed that the Canadian medical drama, starring Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa will be coming back for more on the network. It had already been announced a while back that Transplant has received a season 2 order at CTV, so this was mostly a question of whether or not it could garner the same pickup stateside.

From what we saw during season 1, it feels fair to call this show an unabashed hit. While it may not boast many familiar faces to U.S. audiences, it still drew extremely-solid viewership, at times following up This Is Us on Tuesday nights. This is a genre of programming that has an extremely loyal following, and we think a number of American viewers likely appreciated its style and feel. After all, there aren’t a whole lot of other shows out there quite like it.

So now that we know that more new episodes of Transplant are coming, the next important question is simply when they will air. Since NBC knows now that the series has an audience, they may opt to air episodes a little closer to their Canadian air date. Or, they may choose to just hold onto it again as another stopgap at a time they need some more programming. The ball will be in their court, but we don’t imagine that they are going to make some sort of immediate decision here. There are a lot of different factors that they have to look at, and we’re sure that they will do that over the months to come.

In announcing this announcement so soon after the season 1 finale, this move does represent NBC trying to give many of its viewers confidence. This should help people come back for season 2.

