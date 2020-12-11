The Rookie season 3 promo: Can John Nolan save himself?







With The Rookie season 3 premiering on ABC come January 3, we’re getting close to the end of the hiatus! We know that there is some intense stuff ahead, especially when it comes to the position John Nolan is in.

Just think for a moment about where season 2 left off — Nathan Fillion’s character found himself effectively framed as a dirty cop by Armstrong, a mentor-of-sorts who turned out to be dirty himself. Armstrong is shrewd, and he knows how to turn the tables. Meanwhile, Nolan is effectively still a rookie — he doesn’t know a lot of the same tricks, and that could be why he finds himself in handcuffs in the promo below.

The question that stems from this is simple: Is there a way for him to prove his innocence? How much help is he going to have from his fellow cops? One of the things that Nolan will have going for him is the time he’s spent around many of them; they know much of his character, and they may not believe that he is guilty of what he is accused of doing. More than likely, they are going to do what they can in order to lend a helping hand.

We know that The Rookie has a lot on its place moving into season 3. The top priority is clearly resolving the big finale cliffhanger resolving Nolan, but beyond that, the show is going to take a serious look at what it means to be a police officer in a time of so much police reform. How do you police the right way, and how do you monitor biases, racism, and ensure that they do not happen while out on the job? These can be complex issues, but the writers seem intent to look at them as seriously as possible.

