Grown-ish season 3 episode 9 return date revealed at Freeform







There’s a good chance you’ve been waiting for a grown-ish season 3 episode 9 return date for some time at Freeform. Luckily, the wait is now over!

This week, Freeform announced that the Black-ish spin-off is going to be returning to the air on Thursday, January 21 with all-new episodes. You can see the first video teaser below, and it hypes up a lot of what is coming through the second half of junior year. There are a lot of big questions to wonder, especially for Zoey as she starts to focus on whether or not she’s made a big mistake. The synopsis below gives you an indication of some of that:

The third season of “grown-ish” follows the Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it’s cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do.

Zoey dropping out of school serves a couple of different purposes. For starters, this is something a lot of young people do. There often is that sort of eagerness for people to want to kickstart the rest of their lives, and they don’t often want to spend a lot of time in school, where they think they’re being held back. That isn’t always the case, though.

We do also think that this story could prove that grown-ish could survive as a series without Cal U, provided that it makes it beyond senior year. We know that’s a question more for down the road, but it’s hard to not think about it at all…

