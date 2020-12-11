Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: A plane mission goes south







Tonight’s Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 is right around the corner, and this one contains some bad news for Magnum and Higgins. Can a case ever go right for them for a change? Then again, we suppose that if it did, it would not be anywhere near as entertaining to watch.

The story for Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters begins tonight with the two of them are hired to repo a plan. This fits perfectly into Higgins’ desire to take on more lucrative cases as a means to make their business profitable. The problem here is that in the process of doing the job, they are shot at, which leads to the two of them crash-landing in the jungle. They are a few steps (and one smoke monster) away from reliving the storyline of Lost season 1.

There are two other bits of bad news that are apparent, judging from the new sneak peek below.

1. Higgins’ injury from last week is still causing her a lot of trouble, and this whole ordeal may have aggravated it. She looks like she’s going to be okay; if anything, she seems equally frustrated by the fact that Magnum may have been proven right about this case.

2. They are not exactly out of the woods … er, jungle. Whoever was coming after them previously is still going to be coming after them, and you better be prepared within this episode to see some more of that play out. There is going to be more action, and we’re curious to learn how the two are going to get out what looks to be a pretty precarious position. (At least the photo above suggests they could eventually get their hands on some weaponry.)

