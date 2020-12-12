Blue Bloods season 11: Where is Nicky? Sami Gayle’s status







Do you find yourself wondering again about Nicky’s status on Blue Bloods season 11? Questions about Sami Gayle’s future? With tonight being the second episode of the season, it does feel like the perfect time for an update.

Here’s the thing that we can tell you for now: There is still no sign long-term that Gayle is leaving the show. She’s still being listed as a series regular up to episode 3, and we’ve also seen her promoting the CBS series with regularity — even for episodes she doesn’t appear in. We don’t get the sense that her absence is going to be a permanent one, even if she comes back and then leaves again.

We think if you are the writers, the real struggle at the moment is simply this: How do you write Nicky’s character into the show if she doesn’t live in New York? We wondered for a while if they were going to have Nicky work remotely from her hometown due to the pandemic, but in the world of the show the pandemic is over. There is fundamentally no real reason for them to write that in now.

Ultimately, it feels like if you want to make Nicky a permanent part of the story again, you’ll have to find a way to relocate the character full-time … which you could certainly do. Maybe she just misses home and wants to be around her family again! It mostly just comes down to what material you have for the character and if you’re ready to give her back that spot at the family-dinner table again. We understand right now that they are rotating out Joe Hill and some other characters like Baez, who had a chance to turn up for the first time last week.

What do you want to see happen with Nicky on Blue Bloods moving forward?

