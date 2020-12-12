Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 spoilers: Joe Hill’s family secret is out!







Next week on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3, we’re going to have our answer to a key Joe Hill question. The secret about his family history is out there. It’s a difficult situation for the guy to be in. We don’t think that he has any shame about being a Reagan, but he knows the sort of baggage that comes with it. Everyone may treat him differently or think that he was carried by nepotism. He knows that is not the case, so it only makes sense that he would get a little defensive about it.

The Joe Hill story could take center stage here, but rest assured there are some other big stories playing out, as well. Below, CarterMatt has the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 synopsis with some other news on that lies ahead:

“Atonement” – When Joe Hill’s lineage as a Reagan is revealed, Frank struggles from a distance when his grandson wants to fight his own battles. Also, when Erin and Anthony receive gift-wrapped evidence, they carefully weigh their options to either take down a long-time mafia leader, or stifle an ambitious mob up-and-comer. Also, Danny’s opposition to authority clashes with Jamie’s adherence to the rules, as both brothers work to solve a murder, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we wrap this article, there’s one more interesting thing to remember — had last season been able to film 22 episodes, this could have very well served as the season 10 finale. We don’t necessarily think it would’ve looked or felt the same back then, but the idea of Joe’s secret being out suggests we’re at least somewhat near the end of an arc.

As for the Danny/Jamie storyline, this is a long time coming. We know that these two have a history of clashing with each other, in addition to their pretty-obvious differences when it comes to how they handle solving crimes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you think is going to happen on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







