Station 19 season 4 winter finale promo: Dean Miller in jeopardy







The Station 19 season 4 winter finale is poised to arrive on ABC next week, and the first thing to know is this: It’s a crossover.

How much will it bleed into Grey’s Anatomy? That’s something that we still have to wait and see on, since sometimes ABC hypes up these “events” that don’t actually turn into all that big of a deal at all. Nonetheless, there is a lot to be interested in when it comes to next week’s “Out of Control,” as a potential kidnapping crisis puts some of the Station into a tough spot. What do you do in order to save lives? While firefighters can be peacekeepers, they are not police. They have to gauge and assess some of the risks that they are willing to take when the dust settles.

In the case of Dean Miller, the risk that he is taking is a big one — he is basically throwing himself right into danger and there is no guarantee that he will emerge on the other side in one piece. We shouldn’t pretend to act surprised by any of this, though, mostly because this is the sort of person he is. He’s brave, and he’s not going to sit back and watch others still in danger.

For now, we’re going to cross our fingers and hope that Miller is a-okay, largely because there are still SO many stories to tell with him. We know already that he and Sullivan can move forward and try to patch things up. Meanwhile, we want to see if anything else happens between him and Vic! We don’t give a sense that the show is in any hurry with the two of them, but it could be a nice sort of hope for viewers in hard times. These two could still find a way to make something work!

What do you think is going to happen to Dean Miller on Station 19?

