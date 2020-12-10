





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we come bearing an answer to that question — and then also a look at where the series will be heading.

The bad news at the moment is pretty clear — the Mariska Hargitay series is going to be off the air for a while. Not only is the series not on the air tonight, but it will continue to be on hiatus until we get around to January 7. It’s a long time to wait, but we know already that it’s going to be worthwhile. How in the world can it not be when you consider what we know is coming? It’s the long-awaited return of Rafael Barba!

If you haven’t seen the promo below for this upcoming episode, it gives you a first look at Barba back in action — but also working for the other side. He is now a defense attorney, and Carisi is going to be forced to square off with him. This is going to be an outstanding showdown between two men who are very-much familiar with each other already. Barba’s been around the block already, so he has a clear sense as to what to do and how to operate in a courtroom. He can pull heartstrings and utilize every single trick that he’s got in the metaphorical bag. He’s shrews, wise, and capable of finding a crack in just about any jury.

So yea … SVU is going to have their hands full. While we’re sure that this is an evolved version of Barba from who we saw on SVU years ago, we’re still hoping that the essence of the same guy is still there. Barba was fantastic, and he’s a character we’ve missed ever since his exit.

