Outlander notes: Richard Rankin’s speech & Sam Heughan’s whisky!

This time around, we will kick things off with Richard Rankin, who was kind enough to accept the recent BAFTA Scotland Audience Award for the Starz drama’s most-recent season. We recently told you about the tremendous honor that Outlander received, and it remains very-much cool that we get to see the show continually bestowed with love. You can watch Richard’s acceptance speech below, alongside one from executive producer Maril Davis.

We do find it pretty funny how Richard reacts to being asked about spoilers for the upcoming season — of course, he doesn’t give anything away! The cast does have a pretty good sense of what is coming at this point, even though production hasn’t kicked off just yet. We’re anticipating production kicking off in January.

"I just want to say on behalf of the @Outlander_STARZ team – from me, from @SamHeughan, from @caitrionambalfe: huge, big thank you. We appreciate the support." @RikRankin makes his second appearance on stage to accept the BAFTA Scotland Audience Award! pic.twitter.com/58rjhui2do — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) December 8, 2020

Sam Heughan’s Sassenach Spirits now available in the UK! – Now, we come bearing some great news when it comes to Heughan, who confirmed that his whisky can now be purchased throughout his home country. The rollout of the Sassenach has been a process for much of the year, but it’s wonderful to see that people all over the world are getting a chance in order to enjoy it. We also know that this has been a labor of love for Sam, an avid whisky fan and someone who has been able to connect the beverage to all things Outlander quite beautifully.

Of course, we’ll have more of Sam on television next year courtesy of Men in Kilts, his roadtrip series alongside Graham McTavish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

