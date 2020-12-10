Jersey Shore Family Vacation video: Prepare for Angelina, Deena ‘reunion’







On tonight’s new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, you better brace yourself for a collision course. For the first time in a year, Angelina is going to be in the same room with much of her former cast members … and you gotta believe things could get messy pretty quick.

The guys are already preparing to see Angelina enter the picture, but there is one big twist with this at the moment: Deena is none the wiser. She’s just hanging out with Lauren and actually enjoying something that feels like a legitimate vacation. Snooki’s not coming, which has been known by the public for months now. Meanwhile, JWoww has yet to depart — though we expect her to be around all of the guys eventually. This is the weird thing about this season — when you think about it, the show doesn’t actually have an original female cast member on location right now. Sammi hasn’t been on the show in years, and Deena first arrived back in season 3 of the series proper.

We know that Angelina is on her way to the Jersey Shore bubble for filming, but there is already some chaos happening with other characters. Just remember that tonight’s new episode is going to feature Ronnie partaking in Trouble Shot at Love, a dating show-of-sorts that was devised by some of the other guys as a means to find him the perfect person … though that seems hard to do in such a short period of time.

Above all else, we think that tonight’s new episode will prove to be fun. Nothing can be taken altogether seriously, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation will continue to bring you some of the escapism from the outside world you crave.

Incoming! 🌀 For the first time in a year, @angelinamtvjs is about to be in the same building as the *entire* fam on tomorrow night’s #JSFamilyVacation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SHSZxrt7Hv — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 9, 2020

