For Life season 2 episode 5 spoilers: First look at winter finale







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on For Life season 2 episode 5? The first thing to note is this: It’s the winter finale. This is an episode that will contain a particularly major case, a few new character crises, and ultimately some emotional stuff for Marie. There’s a lot of important stuff throughout “Collars for Dollars,” and hopefully it will be enough to tide you over until For Life returns in 2020 with more episodes.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

“Collars for Dollars” – After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie’s house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABC’s “For Life” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

So is there a chance that this winter finale offers up a sense of closure when it comes to some of these stories? Will there be a cliffhanger? We don’t think that there will be one larger than any other episode, largely because it’s not altogether clear if this episode was written as a winter finale or not. With the global pandemic going on right now, it was probably hard for the writers to really figure out when certain episodes would air. Their priority instead was simply a matter of trying to find a way to create the best stories possible within this hard climate.

