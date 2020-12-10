The Amazing Race 32 finale preview: The finish line in New Orleans!







As we prepare for The Amazing Race 32 finale on CBS next week, we totally recognize that this is a polarizing season. It’s hard for it not to be. There are a lot of likable teams, and even a lot of cool destinations and challenges this season. The problem is that the five (and then three) team alliance just sapped a lot of the fun out of the experience. It made the season predictable and took away greatly from the spirit of the show.

Want some more news on The Amazing Race in video form? Then check out our thoughts on tonight’s “City Sprint” below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. That’s where you can see coverage from the entire season.

So where are things going to be going entering the finale? Hung & Chee, Will & James, and Riley & Maddison are the final three teams left, and they’re all going to head to New Orleans for a series of grueling challenges. One of them looks like it involves food, and it also seems like there’s a lot of racing at night. We love the city as a final destination, given that there is so much cool stuff to do there and a lot of iconic places, as well. It looks like the Race is wrapping up at the Superdome.

Now, let’s pose the final question: Who is the favorite to win? At the moment we lean slightly towards Riley & Maddison, just because they’ve really come on strong these past several legs. Yet, Will & James have been shown as the dominant strategic team. We wouldn’t rule out Hung & Chee either, mostly because they’ve shown themselves to be very-much strong at moments you would not expect for them to be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Amazing Race now

Who do you want to see win The Amazing Race 32?

What do you want to see happen during the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also come back soon for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







