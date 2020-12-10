MacGyver season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Desi trains for a heist







MacGyver season 5 episode 2 is poised to arrive on CBS this Friday, and we’re already getting a sense of how intense it will be. That goes especially for Desi, given what she’s being tasked to do.

In the video below, you can see the character do her best to train for what is going to be one of the most difficult parts of an elaborate heist. What’s the urgency? She has to find a powerful weapon before it’s sold off to a terrorist cell. In other words, high stakes.

To succeed at this plan, though, Levy Tran’s character will be forced to navigate her way through a web of lasers, otherwise known as the cool thing you see in virtually every heist movie out there. This entire preview is fun just because you see all of the ways that she struggles, and that’s before MacGyver has a “brilliant” plan to up the intensity and raise the stakes for her to get it right. Let’s just say that it involves giving everything a jolt … something that Desi is not going to be altogether thrilled with.

Despite Desi’s frustrations with her training here, we’re pretty psyched for what this episode is going to look like. This is the sort of stuff that makes this show fun and different than any other out there. Plus, you know that Mac is going to find some practical ways to help. It’s that balance and teamwork that make MacGyver the show that it is and in the end, there aren’t many others out there quite like it. We just hope that the mission gets accomplished here somehow … though we’ve got a feeling that there are going to be some big roadblocks in the way. Would you expect nothing less from a mission with the Phoenix Foundation?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on MacGyver right now

What do you most want to see on MacGyver season 5 episode 2?

Are you psyched based on this sneak peek? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







