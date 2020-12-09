I Can See Your Voice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?







Is I Can See Your Voice renewed for a season 2 — or, are you better off expecting the show to get canceled at Fox? Within this piece, we’ll tell you what you need to know entering tonight’s big finale.

Let’s start this piece by going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no official renewal out there as of yet. With that being said, there are reasons for optimism and we wouldn’t be shocked if news comes out over the coming months.

The best gauge of a show’s success long-term is its live ratings and in those measures, the Ken Jeong hosted show is doing rather well. This is a series averaging over a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic alongside more than 4 million live viewers. Sure, we’re not seeing it retain 100% of the viewers of The Masked Singer, but it’s keeping more people around than a lot of other shows have over the past year and a half. Plus, there’s a lot of easy synergy between the two thanks to Ken’s presence as a host. This is a show that Fox can do a whole lot more with over the coming months and year.

Is the premise harder to explain on paper for this show than The Masked Singer? Sure, but you can pick it up within an episode and it’s easy to get drawn in. What both of these shows represent is fun, and that’s why the complement each other so well. They each allow you a chance to escape from the world for a little while, in addition to offering some interactivity for people watching at home. It’s like you get to be thrown into the role of TV detective for at least a few minutes.

Provided that I Can See Your Voice gets renewed, we imagine it will premiere at some point in 2021. Stay tuned…

Do you want to see an I Can See Your Voice season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some other news on all things TV. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







