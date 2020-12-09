SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Is Ray Perry in danger?







What’s coming up on SEAL Team season 4 episode 4? Let’s kick things off at the moment with this: It’s the last episode of 2020! It’s also going to be one that is particularly dangerous. Just when some of the team had gotten out of their old missions, there could be something that eventually draws them back in. Don’t you think that they’ll stop at nothing in order to help one of their own? They’re going to need to, given that at the center of this episode is a potentially life-threatening issue involving Ray Perry.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up next:

“Shockwave” – When Warrant Officer Ray Perry goes missing following an explosion in Tunisia, his former teammates wrestle with how to help their brother and his family while Bravo Team is sidelined, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Dec. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The first thing that we should note here is simply this: We’d be stunned in the event that Neil Brown Jr. is departing the show. We just lost Jessica Pare, so it’s hard to imagine another cast member exiting so soon. With that being said, we do think that Ray is obviously in a precarious position entering this episode. Bravo knows how to handle these crises better than anyone, and this is an occasion that could lead to bringing the band back together.

Ultimately, though, we’ll have to pump the brakes on this being the episode that for sure brings the show back to what it was for the first three seasons. One of the things you have to remember here is that SEAL Team is telling a story all about change. They want to try and do different stuff this time so it’s hard to imagine them falling right back into familiar patterns.

