iCarly revival coming to Paramount+; Miranda Cosgrove, more returning







The trend of revivals coming to television (or at least streaming services) is not quite over, and this time, it’s tied to iCarly.

According to a new report from TVLine, Paramount+ (which is currently known as CBS All Access, but will be changing their name soon) is ordering a revival of the one-time Nickelodeon comedy. Not only that, but original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are going to be coming on board. It remains to be seen what’s going to happen with any other potential cast members, but time will tell. (Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten are currently set to pen the revival.)

Is this news exciting? It has to be for fans of the original show, but one of the big things we’re currently struggling with is a matter of tone. How do you update a show like this? We know that one of the ideas is to adapt things for a new generation, but you also don’t want to forget about original viewers. One of the issues with Girl Meets World, for example, is that original viewers probably struggled with how few stories centered around the original characters. It seemed like initially the Lizzie McGuire revival had the right idea in making it more for older viewers, but that project has been stalled out for quite some time now.

From our vantage point, we’d prefer more of an older iCarly than another show meant to just capture kids and teenagers all over again, but the ball is in the court of Paramount+ in order to figure this out. We’re not shocked that they’ve gone in this direction, mostly due to the fact that this is the sort of show that could get them subscribers early on. We know that this is something they are courting.

What do you think about the idea of an iCarly revival coming to Paramount+?

