A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: Bones alum set for key role







A Million Little Things season 3 is currently in the process of airing new episodes on Thursday night, and we’ve now learned about another important guest star.

This time around, we’re looking in the direction of Andrew Leeds! According to TVLine, the Bones actor (Pelant!) is going to be appearing on the winter finale set to air on Thursday, December 17. As for who he is going to be playing, think along the lines of Peter. He’s an incredibly skilled music teacher, one who tries to get the very best out of some of his students. In the process of doing so, though, he can be rather tough when it comes to his teaching methods. He doesn’t go easy on who he works with, and maybe that turns out to be a problem for one of the younger characters on the show.

Ultimately, we think that this is going to be one of those stories that is about parenting, about handling conflict, and maybe also a little bit about ambition. It’s hard to tell in advance if this is some standalone story or something that is going to carry over into more.

If you want some more details about the December 17 episode now, we suggest that you take a look at the synopsis below:

“the talk” – Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice; and Maggie continues her journey in England as she and Jamie grow closer than ever on the winter finale of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

