Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 spoilers: Davis & Saxe’s next move







What lies ahead on Power Book II: Ghost episode 7? There are a number of interesting story threads worth exploring, but for the sake of this article, let’s take a closer look at Tasha’s trial. This is one of the most important stories on the show, as it impacts both her freedom and also Tariq. Remember that the goal of Saxe and Davis’ apparent “partnership” is rather simple: Find a way to get Tariq behind bars for Ghost’s murder, which makes sense given that he is actually the person responsible for what happened.

The latest extended synopsis for Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 does offer up a few more details now about what’s coming up … take a look at it below:

As the heat is turned up on campus, Tariq isn’t trying to be left in the cold with Lauren. Or is it Diana he’s in to? A class assignment will help bring the truth to light. Even with Cane in the wind, Monet doesn’t plan to miss a beat, and Diana intends to make sure she doesn’t. And, on the outs with Monet, Cane searches for new allies. Davis and Saxe land on an ideal witness to achieve their joint plan in Tasha’s case.

We’ll be the first to admit that we don’t really care all that much about the Tariq love triangle; the faster we move forward from that, the happier we’re going to be. The more interesting stuff to us is the trial coupled with the fallout of what happened with Cane and Lorenzo. It seems as though Cane isn’t going to just fall in line after meeting his father; instead, there could be more chaos and, potentially, lives on the line.

For now, we’re really curious who the “ideal witness” for Davis and Saxe could be. Is it a Power character we haven’t seen yet?

