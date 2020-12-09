





Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? If you’re curious about that and the schedule the rest of the way, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s kick things off here by answering the first question: There is a new episode coming tonight, but it’s not what you’d think. The new episode tonight is a holiday singalong where you will see some never-before-seen performances from both the current and former contestants this season. It should prove to be fun, but there’s not going to be anyone unmasked. The final three of the Mushroom, the Sun, and the Crocodile are all going to continue moving into the finale.

Here’s the synopsis for the holiday special tonight, in the event that you haven’t seen it already:

Join America’s favorite guessing game to get into the holiday spirit! The final three singers perform never-before-heard holiday songs, with all-new animated clues, and the already unmasked celebrities join together to perform their favorite holiday jingles.

Within this episode, you can even expect a performance from none other than Ken Jeong, who is going to be doing a performance of “The Little Drummer Boy.” It’s gonna be weird, but we actually know that Ken is a pretty good singer! We saw him bust out an awesome performance of “Creep” on the original version of the show.

The season 4 finale, which is where the final three will be unmasked and the winner crowned, is going to actually air next week. The weird thing about this is mostly that we saw three people unmasked last week — couldn’t you have saved a Tori Kelly or someone in that vein for the show tonight? It at least feels like a possibility.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

Who are you rooting for in order to win The Masked Singer season 4?

Do you have a preference in any form? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







