The Challenge: Double Agents premiere spoilers: Are winners in danger?

What do we know right now? For starters, there’s a super-cool setting here in Iceland. There are also a ton of familiar faces from past seasons plus some other competitors we’re excited about from the Survivor and Big Brother world. (We’re stoked to see anything with Natalie Anderson taking part.) This is going to be a heck of a competitive season, not that it should shock anyone given that there are former winners and people who have come so close to the grand prize already.

Now where things get interesting in the premiere comes from a strategic standpoint — after all, it seems as though some former winners are going to find themselves on the chopping block. It makes sense that people would want to target them — why wouldn’t you? They’ve gotten the money and you know already that they are enormous threats.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s share The Challenge: Double Agents premiere synopsis with some more news on what’s coming:

“[Thirty] elite agents learn that they will be battling against one another in a twisty, spy-themed season, with the hopes of earning their share of a $1,000,000 prize. former champions find themselves in danger, as a cutthroat plan emerges against them.”

If you haven’t seen the trailer below, it introduces some of the early twists — plus all of the romance, drama, and chaos that you can expect from the show. (For those wondering, the season was filmed with a wide array of safety measures amidst the global pandemic.)

30 agents, 10 skulls, and 1 epic competition. 💥 Double Agents, pack your bags and get ready for the mission of a lifetime. Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on @mtv. From Iceland, with love – #TheChallenge36

