Did The Bachelorette spoil their own elimination with Men Tell All tease?







The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is coming on ABC next week, and that in itself is not news. How the show promoted it, however, is.

In the video below, you can see a preview for some of the drama to come, and oddly, they decided to go ahead and include footage of Noah … who is technically still in contention. In other words, Noah’s not getting the final rose. We’re not sure that anyone is going to be altogether surprised about this, but it’s still worth noting as of this moment.

What’s also super-weird is The Bachelorette deciding that Yosef needed to have a platform again after being a total jerk to Clare in the early going. We don’t even know if Clare is going to be at The Men Tell All, and yet this guy is back to defend all of his disrespect? We’ve long said that he had some points about the dodgeball date being “classless,” but his delivery of said points was horrendous. Also, he was getting mad at the wrong person — Clare doesn’t have much control over the dates. It’s production that really steers the ship on it. (Remember when someone tried to warn Clare about Yosef in the early going? Well, she should’ve really listened…)

The Men Tell All, for those who don’t know, is not being filmed at the typical location. It happened at around the time Chris Harrison was already in production on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, so it’s filmed in around the same place.

What do you think about how The Bachelorette is setting the stage for The Men Tell All?

