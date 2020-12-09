Riverdale season 5 trailer focuses on prom, freaky videos, & masks







Today The CW released the first Riverdale season 5 trailer as they promised to do, and let’s just say it’s a little bit weird.

Let’s start off, though, with some of the predictable stuff — prom takes center stage for a lot of the video, which makes some sense given that this is going to be what you get right out of the gate. The start of season 5 will effectively be the episodes that were meant to be filmed at the end of season 4 before the pandemic. Most of the trailer seems to be hyping that up, complete with the romantic chaos that tends to surround such an event. There is already a plethora of different potential pairings introduced within this video alone.

Then, things get a little bit more disturbing. How are Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead going to react to a series of videos showing masked versions of themselves doing horrible things? It’s incredibly weird to watch, and this could at least set the stage for a mystery that dominates at least the early part of the season.

One other thing to remember here is that once we get to the other side of prom and graduation, there are reports out there suggesting that there will be some sort of significant time jump. The next generation of Riverdale should be an interesting one, given that it will allow the show effectively a chance for a reset. You’ll get to see a lot of the characters in a different place than ever before, and that does open the door to a wide array of different possibilities — it mostly just comes down to what the producers want to do for every single person.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







