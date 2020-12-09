Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 photo: Are Eddie, Baez joining forces?







We’ve said this a hundred times over, but one of the things we like the most on Blue Bloods is when we get a chance to see unusual character team-ups. The Reagans often have their own separate stories, and because of that we don’t often get to see supporting characters spending time together.

Well, the photo above proves that you’re going to have a chance to see Baez and Eddie working together to some extent! How many chances do you really have to see something like this on the show? It’s pretty rare, though we are coming off an occasion in which Baez got to be at family dinner with Eddie and the rest of the Reagans. That was fun, and this will be a little more serious.

It makes sense that Baez and Eddie will be around each other to some extent this week, mostly because Jamie and Danny are going to be working together in order to take down a powerful drug lord. While Eddie and Jamie may not be professional partners in the way that they once were, it’s pretty clear that the two are in lockstep still with one another. They will be doing whatever they can in order to look out for each other and take down some dangerous people at the same time. (Granted, it doesn’t look like there’s too much danger in the photo above.)

Hopefully, we do get a chance to see a lot more characters working together this season — current circumstances may dictate it. Due to the global pandemic, we don’t think we’ll see as many extras or additional characters as we’re used to. That may cause a show like this to be a little bit more creative with what they choose to present.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2?

Beyond that, what other sort of unusual character-pairings do you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







