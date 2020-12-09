Last Week Tonight with John Oliver convinces Pringles to show off mascot







Here’s a story that we never quite imagined we’d be writing, but one that could be somewhat uplifting in the dumpster fire of 2020.

While Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is off the air until 2020, this weekend Oliver posted a web-only video raising one simple question: What does the body of the Pringles mascot look like? Anytime you see him, you only see the head … which as you’d imagine is rather odd. Of course, so is doing a lengthy segment all about a potato-crisp mascot and what he actually looks like.

Well, at the end of his segment Oliver promised that the show would donate $10,000 to Feeding America in the event that Pringles decided to show off the full mascot … and Pringles has now deciding that they are following up on that offer. If you watch the video below, you can get the answer to the question that more people than you’d expect have been wondering … and it’s all very silly. Still, it’s kinda funny that they did this. Not only that, but that Pringles is also donating $10,000 to Feeding America — or $1 for every second that John has thought about Mr. Pringle’s body.

Yes, it all feels very weird that we’ve written all of this out, but kudos to Pringles for having fun with it — and for Last Week Tonight to at least give us some content to enjoy during their hiatus. They won’t be back on the air until February and with that, we have to savor every single second of content that we get. (Kinda like some people out there probably savor a can of Pringles, no?)

All in all, this will probably be the most coverage that Pringles gets from now until the Super Bowl, when they usually bust out an ad.

What do you think about Pringles joining in on the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver fun?

The moment @IamJohnOliver and @LastWeekTonight have been waiting for. In honor of every second John has thought of Mr. P's body, we are donating $1 to @feedingamerica, which happens to be $10K. pic.twitter.com/Ori2jKJ8fz — Pringles (@Pringles) December 8, 2020

