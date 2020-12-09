FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 4 return date hopes on CBS







Following tonight’s winter finale, it makes sense that some out there could be curious as to the FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 4 return date. The end of the run this calendar year was just so fast!

So why are we only getting three episodes this fall? It mostly just comes down to there not being a whole lot of time in order to film a bunch of new episodes — remember that production started late! CBS wants to save as many stories as possible for the new year, and there aren’t too many to save at this given moment.

There is no official return date at the moment for the Dick Wolf drama, but many signs at the moment suggest that the show will be coming back in early January — think in terms of January 5. That is when NCIS is supposedly returning, and we think that this show is going to be paired with both it and FBI proper.

As for what we’re expecting to see moving forward, we are anticipating that there will be more of Amy Carlson. Tonight marked the beginning of her arc, and all signs at the moment suggest that she will be continuing to play a part in some upcoming episodes. We’ll have to see exactly where things go with her, but we’re excited — just like we’re also excited to see a lot of new conflicts and interesting characters.

One of the big advantages of FBI: Most Wanted is that you never quite know for sure what you’re going to get. Because of the premise of the show, almost every single episode can feel different.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







