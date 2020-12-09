Transplant season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest







Is Transplant renewed for a season 2 at NBC? Is there a reason for hope? We’ll break it down within this very article.

Let’s kick things off here with the good news: If you love Transplant, you should know that there are some more new episodes coming! Herein lies the bad news — there is no official word as of yet that more will be coming to NBC. The show is a Canadian import, and it is first broadcast a little bit north of the border. CTV has renewed it already for another season, so that’s where the hope is.

For the time being, though, we think that there is reason for confidence. Transplant has performed rather well in a fill-in role following This Is Us this fall; New Amsterdam was not ready to air over the past couple of months, but this series fared rather well. This show averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 3.45 million viewers. These aren’t bad numbers by any means for a Canadian import.

So assuming that Transplant season 2 comes back on NBC, when could it air? That’s what is up for debate right now. In a normal TV season, we’re not sure that it lands on either the fall or spring schedule — nonetheless, we do have a feeling that we could see episodes in the summer. It feels like this show could perform rather well then, and it mostly comes down to whether or not the series will be ready and what the network wants to do.

Ultimately, we know this — there are a lot more stories left to tell in this world, and it makes sense for NBC to want to bring them on board. This show offers all sorts of different aspects of the human experience, and also allows us to see some familiar medical-drama stories, as well.

