One Day at a Time season 5 not happening; series fails to find home







Following the second cancellation of One Day at a Time earlier this fall, we still held out hope that a season 5 could happen. We know that studio Sony looked to see if there was another place out there interested in taking the comedy on … but there’s not. Unfortunately, this is the official end of the road for a critical darling and one of the most inspiring, topical shows out there.

In a post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett confirmed the news with the following message:

It’s officially over. There will be no new [One Day at a Time] episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.

The fact that this series landed a season 5 is a rather spectacular feat in its own right, especially when you think about the oh-so-complicated road to get there. This is a show that was initially canceled at Netflix after three seasons, but became the first scripted show to end there and find another home on linear television. Pop aired what they were able to shoot of season 4 before the pandemic shut things down, and unfortunately, we’re now at the end of the road. Pop is getting out of the scripted-content game, which is still kinda shocking given that they offered the world both this and Schitt’s Creek. Still, it didn’t change anything in terms of where we are now at the end.

The best thing that we can hope for now is that the writers, cast, and crew can all go on to find worthy projects elsewhere. We know that viewers are not going to be forgetting about this series, whether it be for its humor or the impact it had on many lives. It will, without question, live on.

What do you think about this being the end of the road for One Day at a Time?

