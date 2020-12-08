SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 sneak peek: Ray Perry’s new post







SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 is going to be airing on CBS tomorrow night, and it’s going to mark a significant step forward. We’re jumping forward in time, after all, to the big decisions that were made at the end of episode 2.

Take, for example, with Ray Perry. He’s now coming out of Warrant Officer school, and he’s set to take on a very different role in the military. In the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode, you can see that he’s doing rather well for himself and seems to be in good shape. Jason claims that he’s doing the same after stepping away from his previous gig leading Bravo. He’s still a part of the military, but in a different role and he seems to be feeling comfortable with where he is. Ray is still concerned, but Jason offers him nothing other than assurances.

Here’s the bad news — it doesn’t sound as though everyone else Jason and Ray worked with is doing anywhere near as well. There are concerns that they are backsliding, and it seems like Jason’s allowing Ray to take the reigns of trying to help them out.

Within this episode, we expect that we’re going to get updates on most of the series regulars remaining (remember that Mandy is seemingly gone), but we’re sure that they won’t be apart forever. One of the most interesting challenges of this season is going to be seeing how the writers are going to be able to work these people into the same orbit again, while at the same time making the story feel realistic. You can’t just throw everyone out there into another operation without delay at this point; the story needs time to breathe, and all of the major-character actions need to be justified.

