Shameless season 11 spoilers: Who could be coming into Carl’s life?







We’re only one episode into Shameless season 11, but it’s already clear that there is an interesting story happening with Carl. This is a guy who has found his way on the police force in record time, and there are going to be some consequences to that. Let’s just say that Carl is not exactly trained in proper law-enforcement techniques. We almost think that he feels like this is a way for him to become a character in a Lethal Weapon movie.

Now, we know that someone else is going to be coming into his life in an interesting way. According to a report from Deadline, former 13 Reasons Why actress Chelsea Alden is going to be recurring on the final season, and we’re wondering already if she could be a love interest-of-sorts. Her character’s name is Tish, and she is a cashier at a local furniture store. How does she come into Carl’s path? Well, he works to rescue her from an angry customer. We’re sure that Carl will feel like a hero because of this, and probably will develop a big head because of this.

In spite of the unusual circumstances of their meeting, you do have to wonder whether or not this could turn into Carl’s endgame — he gets into a relationship with Tish and they inch closer to having a life together. We suppose that it’s possible, but we’re not altogether sure that Carl’s story is going to end in a neat-and-tidy way.

New episodes of Shameless air Sunday nights on Showtime — we’re still early on in the series, and with that in mind the door is left open for all sorts of chaos coming up! That includes Debbie’s new venture and Frank’s attempt to fight gentrification.

