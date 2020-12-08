Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Danny and Jamie team up!







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 is airing on CBS this Friday, and we now have another bit of information as to what’s coming.

Even heading into “In the Name of the Father,” we assumed that Joe Hill was going to have an integral role to play in the story. How could he not based on this past episode? We’re in the midst of an interesting arc around the character, as he has to figure out whether or not he wants to go public with his family history. Speaking out does put him in an interesting position in that his family tree becomes somehow more important than his work — that may not be something that he wants!

What we didn’t know before now was that in this episode, we’re also going to see a big storyline for Danny and Jamie as they team up with a shared goal. This will be a nice contrast to what we saw recently, as Jamie and Joe teamed up in order to find an MIA Danny and Baez.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

“In the Name of the Father” – Danny and Jamie combine forces to convict a notorious drug lord, as Erin nervously awaits the Governor’s selection for the new District Attorney. Also, Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), face a difficult decision as they navigate their new and complicated family ties, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of these stories, we feel like the Erin and Joe ones are the two that will stick around for a little while. We don’t necessarily think that Joe will be around for the entirety of the season, but he could be a nice recurring presence to mix things up here and there at the family dinner table.

