The Voice top 9: Carter Rubin closes with ‘The Rainbow Connection’







Tonight’s The Voice top 9 performance show contained a lot of memorable moments — think in terms of big songs and attempts to pay tribute to fans. “Fan Week” was really the theme here — though we wish there was some more upbeat music throughout.

So who closed out the show tonight? Think in terms of Carter Rubin, who reminded everyone why he was a top contender with his performance of “The Rainbow Connection.” We like the song choice — it’s not one that we hear a million times. Also, there’s an inherent sweetness about it that feels different than most other songs. It’s age appropriate and perfect for the sort of pop singer he wants to be.

Plus, who doesn’t love Kermit the Frog? It really just fits his personality really well.

Carter also shared an emotional story about his brother, who has autism, and how he thinks the world could use some of the innocence that he has. It’s something that has become missing more and more from this world.

