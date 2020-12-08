Outlander notes: Season 6 filming timeline; Sophie Skelton’s campaign







Welcome to a new evening edition of Outlander notes! It’s not that often that we get an update on season 6 filming, so let’s start with that.

In a recent report via Backstage, it was confirmed that the new season of the series has been greenlit for production in January 2021. That’s what all signs were pointing towards, but it’s nice to know that, at least for now, this has not wavered. Everyone is getting set in order to get production underway, and while there will need to be a number of precautionary measures taken in order to ensure safety, the cast and crew can start getting back to work. They can’t just work with the expectation that everyone will get the vaccine soon, given that it will take time for it to distribute and you can’t base work on an unknown time-frame.

Want more news on Outlander right now in video form? Then be sure to check out some season 6 expectations below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more news and view our playlist.

Ultimately, we’re just glad that the series is going to be inching closer to production starting up — even if it does get delayed again, that’s okay. What matters most is that everyone is able to be okay while they dive back into the world of Fraser’s Ridge.

Sophie Skelton’s cameo campaign – What’s better in the season of giving than giving back? In the video below via her Instagram, the actress makes it clear that is working with Cameo to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation. You can find out some more information over here, but this could be a great gift for you, or another Outlander fan in your life. You can also do it knowing full well that the money is ultimately going to a great cause.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

As always, we welcome your thoughts on this article below! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Skelton (@sophie.skelton)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







