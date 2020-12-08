The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Zac ready for a Tayshia hometown date?







While we’re not at the point yet where hometown dates are coming on The Bachelorette, we’re going to be inching ever closer to them! We’re at a spot now where some of the guys are starting to look at things very seriously — when family gets involved, it’s not some lighthearted, silly show anymore. Things are going to get serious, and you have to be prepared for that.

In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can see that Tayshia Adams is more than ready to get to this point. She went through this process before, so she does understand the sort of emotional stakes that come with getting to this point in the competition. We know that hometowns are going to look and feel a little bit different this time, but we’re still pretty sure that the producers are finding a way to make this work.

There is one of her contenders who is also seemingly taking this more seriously than anyone, and that’s Zac Clark. We just learned from him last week about his struggles with addiction, and he credits his family for not giving up on him and allowing himself to become the person who he is now. We know that he’s super-into Tayshia and vice-versa, but there are still some hurdles to overcome. You’ll see some of them a little later in this episode courtesy of the lie-detector date, where an admission could cause a little bit of trouble.

