The Orville season 3 filming officially underway again!

Yet, we can at least offer some solace that the sci-fi series is back at work. In a new post on Twitter earlier this month, Seth MacFarlane confirmed that filming is back underway for all of the cast and crew. Now, it comes down to ensuring that filming is able to keep going strong amidst what is going on in the real world. The pandemic is the reason why production shut down in the first place, and also why it took so long to get everyone back. There are more precautions with this show than many others out there, mainly because of all of the heavy makeup/prosthetic work that requires close contact between cast and crew member.

Ultimately, we hope the long wait for more episodes of The Orville doesn’t scare off people — this is something that we’re legitimately worried about. As a fan of the show, however, and someone who appreciates the quality we continually get, it’s fine for them to take however long they need to in order to make this perfect. We know that there is a long post-production period to get the music and effects done, so the episodes being filmed right now are almost certainly going to be in the works for some time.

The Orville is one of the most underrated shows on all TV — suffice it to say, we’re excited for what the future brings!

And as of today, @TheOrville is back in production! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 5, 2020

