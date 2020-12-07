Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Could Jamie get another promotion?







We’ve already seen Jamie Reagan on Blue Bloods excel in the role of Sergeant — could another promotion be in the cards soon? It’s certainly something to think about.

One of the things that we often think about is if the CBS show will eventually end in a way that indicates that another Reagan could someday take on the role of Commissioner — we’re not saying that Jamie will be in that spot come the series finale, but we could see him higher up on the force. For now, advancing to Lieutenant could be the next thing in order for him.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, executive producer Kevin Wade did indicate that there will be a chance to see Jamie look towards his future — though there is no guarantee that he’d get a promotion:

“As the seasons go on, Jamie becomes more like Frank … [He is] probably headed in [the] direction to take the lieutenant’s exam. He has a leadership quality that includes diplomacy and cool heads prevailing.”

Of course, we’d be excited to see Jamie continue to move up the ladder, but it’d also be nice to see something similar for Eddie, as well. She has shown a lot of ambition and an interest in advancing up the ranks, and it could be engaging seeing how she tackles more of a leadership role, as well. These two characters cold be the ones who advance the quickest through the police ranks at this point; maybe we’ll see some advancement on the legal side with Erin, as well, but it remains to be seen what’s going to happen with the DA position. We just know that this is a story that still has an opportunity to play out in the weeks ahead.

Do you want to see Jamie get another promotion on Blue Bloods season 11?

