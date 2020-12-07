Recipe for Seduction: Lifetime, KFC, Mario Lopez’s Colonel Sanders movie







Are you ready for A Recipe for Seduction — or rather, is anyone ready for A Recipe for Seduction? Yep, Lifetime is making a Colonel Sanders movie. This is all one elaborate advertisement, but it’s probably going to ridiculously corny and a lot of people will watch it just for the experience.

Here’s what we know, based on today’s announcement — Mario Lopez is going to play a hunky, romantic-drama iteration of Harland Sanders for an event airing on December 13 at noon Eastern time. The first trailer for it is below, and it’s almost exactly what you would expect for a tongue-in-cheek movie all about a fictionalized fried chicken magnate.

According to TVLine, the “movie” is only 15 minutes long, so it’s not like you’re going to be sinking your whole day into this in the event that you want to see it. The network has also provided the attached synopsis: “As the holidays near, an heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef arrives with his secret recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s plans.”

Odds are, KFC knew fully what they were getting themselves into when they decided to create this project. They’ve gone viral in the past for casting a ton of different celebrities as Colonel Sanders, and this was a chance for them to collaborate with another pop-culture institution in Lifetime. This is pure guilty-pleasure marketing — the goal here is not to win a truckload of Emmys, but to get people talking about fried chicken at a time when people are into comfort food. There’s not anything elaborate here … but the event could be worth a few laughs.

