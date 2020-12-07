The Expanse season 5 sneak peek: Will Naomi track down her son?







The Expanse season 5 is going to be arriving on Amazon later this month — in preparation of that, how about another sneak peek?

If you look below, you can get a pretty good sense of what Naomi’s plans are early on in this season. She has just learned about the location of her son Filip, and she wants to do whatever she can in order to find him. Given that Holden loves her, he wants to do anything he can to help — even if that means accompanying her on a mission.

Herein lies the problem — Naomi is concerned about bringing Holden. She’s fine with doing all of this alone. It actually seems like she wants to. Both Holden and Naomi each share a concern about one part of the mission — Marco. We know just how dangerous and influential he is, and if he’s anywhere near his son Filip, it’s going to cause problems. Significant problems.

Be prepared for Marco to be a potential Big Bad across season 5, as he seems to be the architect of a plan that could a lot of the system into disarray. This is a season that may be about politics, about allegiances, and then eventually that hope that peace can exist. Some members of the Roci crew could be separate from one another, but the scale and action of this season should be nothing short of extraordinary. That is, of course, provided that the series lives up to the billing of what we’ve seen so far.

Naomi flies solo. Check out this new Season 5 clip debuted at @CCXPoficial today. pic.twitter.com/3Qo3UgwxAL — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) December 6, 2020

