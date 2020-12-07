SWAT season 4 episode 6 spoilers: First look at ‘Hopeless Sinners’







There are a couple of things to know in advance about SWAT season 4 episode 6, but let’s kick it off with this: It’s the last episode of 2020. Whether or not it feels like a “winter finale” in a lot of ways remains to be seen, but it’s absolutely going to be an intense hour of television. Through “Hopeless Sinners,” you will see the team take on a particularly dangerous mission with a religious leader at the center of it.

Beyond just that, Hondo’s going to have his own personal story to take on — not that this should come as any real surprise to people out there. It’s been at the center of most of what we’ve seen this season already.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full SWAT season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Hopeless Sinners” – Chris brings the SWAT team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Sean Patrick Thomas) using his church for illicit gain. Also, Hondo receives troubling news about Darryl related to Leroy, Darryl’s father, being released from prison, and Tan’s wedding planning hits a snag, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Dec. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we’re hoping to see in this episode is mostly hope for Darryl to have some sort of stable future. We feel for the kid at the moment — he hoped that he could still have a similar life once Leroy got out, but is that really going to be the case? If there was a story in this episode that may not get tied up entirely, this is probably going to be it.

Overall, though, this episode should be a perfect one for setting the stage for the next part of the season … whenever that airs in 2021.

