The Simpsons season 32 spoilers: First look at Christmas special!







Next week’s The Simpsons season 32 episode is going to be a big one for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, it’s the final new episode of 2020. Beyond just that, it’s also the Christmas Special! There’s a lot to be excited about here, and we also get a sense that this episode is going to be about one TV genre finding a way to make fun of another.

For more information on that, just take a look at the synopsis for this upcoming episode below:

A cable channel films a Christmas movie in Springfield and Skinner falls in love in the all-new “A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas” holiday-themed episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 13 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3203) (TV-PG L, V)

If you’ve watched a lot of Hallmark Christmas movies over the year, we imagine that this episode is in some ways a spoof on some of that. We’re probably going to see a lot of classic romantic tropes, holiday cliches, and a generous dose of cheese. Maybe that’s a part of what causes Skinner to have some feelings in the first place. The whole episode is going to give you some holiday cheer — but how is it going to stack up to some other installments from past years? That’s what we have to figure out.

After this episode, you’ll be seeing a new installment eventually surface in January — and we’ll get some more info on that soon enough. We know that The Simpsons has a tendency to front-load the start of their season with a lot of new episodes, mostly because of NFL games. They know that there is a significant chance to get good ratings following football, which isn’t as available to them when you get around to the spring.

