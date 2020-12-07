Is NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 delayed by football? Start time







We go through this multiple times throughout the season, and we’re also here today: NCIS: Los Angeles being potentially delayed by NFL football.

At this point, we’re used to there being a number of schedule swaps, but the good news is that this time around, things aren’t going to be too crazy. There are two episodes of the CBS crime drama tonight starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, and that isn’t going to change too much due to the games. The NFL game features the Packers and the Eagles ended up wrapping up before 7:30, which is when the cutoff needs to happen in order to get the shows on in time. If anything it may just be a minute or two behind.

The main difference between tonight and most other weeks is simply the double-dose of content. That’s something that we’re not anywhere near as used to, but certainly something that we welcome. It helps to make up for the fact that we started off the season so much later than usual due to the global health crisis.

Just in case you need more insight on what’s to come, we suggest looking at the attached synopses…

Season 12 episode 4, “Cash Flow” – The body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer. Also, Kensi and Deeks struggle to decide if they are ready to make the leap and buy a house, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Dec. 6 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 12 episode 5, “Raising the Dead” – In order to get intel on a matter of national security, Kensi must come face-to-face with a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago. Also, though Deeks is desperate to keep Kensi safe, he is forced to leave NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES at a special time, Sunday, Dec. 6 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles tonight?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







