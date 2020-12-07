Shameless season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Mickey’s new job & more







Following this weekend’s Shameless season 11 premiere, Showtime aired a new promo for what is coming up. There was a lot of footage enclosed in it, but one of the biggest takeaways we got was that a lot of the show coming up could revolve around Kev & V.

We know that the series is being set in pandemic times, and what we’re seeing within this is that the show is really doing what they can to show people trying their best to make do. For Kev and V, that means converting their bar into a place where they can distribute various forms of pot. They’re finding success with it, and whenever success arrives close to some of our characters, they jump all over it.

Take, for example, Frank — he’s already willing to offer up his services as a liaison-of-sorts in order to ensure that Kev and V get enough product. Do they want help from Frank? Well, would YOU want help from Frank? That’s another way to put it.

Meanwhile, Mickey seems to be looking at Kev and V’s success as an opportunity for him to try and get a job doing some security for them. Will that work? Well, we know that Ian does want to see him start to have some sort of career, and we know that he’s good at taking on confrontations … perhaps too good, in a way. We are totally for seeing Mickey alongside different characters, so this could prove to be fun.

While all of this is going on, we could also see V and Debbie engage in a bit of a pageant showdown over their daughters, while Carl gets more and more immersed into life as a young cop. We just have a feeling that this won’t go according to plan for him…

