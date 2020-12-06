Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, December 6?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? This is the weekend after Thanksgiving, and this is often a time for new content!

Yet, that’s not going to be the case when it comes to the HBO series. This show is in fact done for the rest of the calendar year, and Oliver himself has already confirmed that new episodes will air in February.

So what can you do while you wait for new episodes? We’d start by going back and looking at a lot of old segments! There are a lot of them that are still shockingly still relevant, especially from the show’s earlier years before the 2016 election. The segment about territories is one we tend to watch on a semi-regular basis, largely because the rights of some of these citizens are shockingly small compared to those on the mainland. Meanwhile, the pro-sports stadium conversation still holds a lot of relevance as teams continue to use their status to leverage money from taxpayers. The prison-reform segments are still critical, and in general, Oliver’s take on the British election system is still worthy of laughs.

Because of the specific topics of some of Oliver’s segments, we do think that there is more potential for repeat viewings than the majority of other late-night shows out there. Hopefully, these segments will be enough to tide you over until the new year, when we’re hoping the world will feel different and we can see John out of that much-discussed white void permanently. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see on some of that, but we’re doing our best to remain optimistic for as long as we possibly can.

A firm premiere date for the next season of Last Week Tonight should be made clear in the new year.

